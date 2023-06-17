Man accused of attacking family member with ax stopped by victim’s dog

Ax attack: An Ohio man is accused of attacking a family member with an ax. (Alexxx1981/iStock)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of attacking a family member with an ax was stopped by the victim’s dog, authorities said.

Derek J. Honacher was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder, WKYC-TV reported.

According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at about 4:50 a.m. EDT from a resident in Wayne Township. The person told deputies that a family member, later identified as Honacher, had assaulted him with an ax.

The victim told deputies that Honacher allegedly entered his room and struck him several times with an ax, WBNS-TV reported. The two men struggled before the victim’s dog bit Honacher multiple times, which ended the attack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Honacher was arrested and taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment of injuries inflicted by the dog, the Scioto Valley Guardian reported.

“This case highlights the often-overlooked bravery of our animal companions and the invaluable support they provide in dangerous situations,” Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said in a statement, according to the newspaper. “As this story continues to unfold, residents of Fayette County can rest easier knowing that a dangerous individual has been apprehended, and the local canine population is standing guard.”

The incident remains under investigation.