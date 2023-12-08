‘Love Story,’ ‘Peyton Place’ star Ryan O’Neal dies at 82 402849 02: (FILE PHOTO) American actor Ryan O''Neal (R) poses for a portrait in 1984. O''Neal, who has been battling chronic leukemia for the past year, appeared as a presenter on the 74th Annual Academy Awards with actress Ali MacGraw, his co-star in the 1970 big-screen romance "Love Story." The stars of "Love Story" presented the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images / Staff)

Oscar-nominated Ryan O’Neal known for his roles in “Love Story” and “Peyton Place” has died at the age of 82.

O’Neal’s death was confirmed on Instagram by his son Patrick O’Neal, the New York Times reported.

O’Neal became a movie star instantly in the film “Love Story” in 1970 which was the highest-grossing movie that year, according to the Times.

“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is,” Patrick O’Neal said.

No cause of death has been released, according to the Times. It is also unclear where he died.