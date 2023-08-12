At least 3 injured, 3 unaccounted for after explosion in a Pennsylvania neighborhood

Explosion: Multiple houses have been destroyed and three people are unaccounted for after an explosion Saturday morning in Plum Borough, Pennsylvania. (WPXI/WPXI)

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Multiple houses have been destroyed and three people are unaccounted for after an explosion Saturday morning in Plum Borough, Pennsylvania.

>> Read more trending news

Officials say that the explosion happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Rustic Ridge and Brookside drives, WPXI reported.

Multiple houses in the area were damaged with blown-out windows from the explosion, according to the news outlet.

According to The Associated Press, Allegheny County officials said that three people were taken to the hospital following the explosion.

County spokesperson Amie Downs said that two other houses were engulfed in flames, according to the AP. Fire crews from at least 18 different fire departments were called to the area to assist in containing the fire.

One of the houses involved in the explosion was completely leveled to the ground, according to WPXI.

“Our thoughts are with the Plum residents impacted by an explosion and fires in their neighborhood this morning. Our emergency services team are on scene along with our fire marshals. We stand ready to provide any resources necessary for this community,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a statement obtained by WPXI.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Crews are continuing to work to find the unaccounted-for people.