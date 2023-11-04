At least 1 dead, 5 injured including juveniles in shooting in Cincinnati

At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday night.

Cincinnati shooting: At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Cincinnati on Friday night. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CINCINNATI — At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Cincinnati on Friday night.

The shooting happened by Wade and Jones streets around 9:30 p.m., Cincinnati police Chief Teresa Theetge told WCPO. The shooting happened near a playground.

Theetge said the person killed was a male but did not confirm his age or identity, according to the news station.

The five others who were injured varied in the severity of their conditions, Theetge said, according to WHIO.

It was not clear how many of the victims were juveniles. but Cincinnati Children’s Hospital confirmed to WCPO that they received three children with gunshot wounds. The hospital said that the three are in critical but stable condition.

No suspect information has been released, according to the news station.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

