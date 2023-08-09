Lawsuit: Disneyland security dog attacked 81-year-old Nevada man

Disneyland lawsuit: An 81-year-old man is suing Disneyland, claiming he was attacked by a security dog at the theme park's entrance. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANAHEIM, Calif. — An 81-year-old Nevada man accused Disneyland of negligence, claiming that a security dog attacked him at the entrance to the California theme park last year and bit him in the stomach, according to a civil lawsuit.

Paul Perez, of Las Vegas, filed the lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in Orange County Superior Court, The Orange County Register reported. The suit accuses Disney’s theme park division of negligence during the May 10, 2022, incident.

Perez is seeking restitution for a physical wound, pain, suffering, emotional distress and the cost of past and future medical treatment, the newspaper reported, citing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 1, KTLA-TV reported.

The lawsuit alleges that a Disneyland dog handler caused a security dog to “abruptly step directly in front and very close” to Perez, who bumped into the dog at the security check, according to the television station.

“The dog then attacked plaintiff, biting him in the stomach,” the lawsuit alleged.

Security dogs are used at the theme park to supplement metal detectors and bag checks, KTLA reported.

Perez said he was visiting Disneyland with his wife, daughter and two granddaughters when he was allegedly attacked, his attorney, Ian Pancer of San Diego, told the Register.

Perez was taken to an area hospital by his daughter and was treated for his wound before being released, Pancer told the newspaper.

The man’s wife and granddaughters continued into the park while Perez went to the hospital, the Register reported.

“He’s just this older guy on the way to Disneyland with his family to enjoy the day,” Pancer said during a telephone interview with the newspaper. “You can imagine it’s pretty traumatic for the guy to have been attacked by a dog.”

Officials with Disneyland declined comment, the Register and KTLA reported.


