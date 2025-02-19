Lady Gaga releases ‘Mayhem’ track list

FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. She released the track list for her upcoming album "Mayhem." (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is bringing “Mayhem” to the music world with her seventh studio album. While she has released a couple of songs for the long-awaited album, she posted the full track list on Instagram and her other social media accounts on Tuesday.

Fans have already been able to listen to singles “Die With a Smile,” “Disease” and her Super Bowl-launched “Abracadabra,” Billboard reported.

The 14 tracks are:

“Disease” “Abracadabra” “Garden of Eden” “Perfect Celebrity” “Vanish Into You” “Killah” featuring Gesaffelstein “Zombieboy” “LoveDrug” “How Bad Do U Want Me” “Don’t Call Tonight” “Shadow Of A Man” “The Beast” “Blade of Grass” “Die With a Smile” featuring Bruno Mars

There are two bonus songs, according to Billboard: “Kill for Love” and “Can’t Stop the High”

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” Gaga said when she first announced “Mayhem” calling the process the “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way,” according to Variety.

She told Rolling Stone she was “just trying to push as much sound as possible” with “Mayhem,” adding that she wants people to feel the struggle “to see the light” before something positive happens.

“There’s other moments where it’s all about love, and it’s super dreamy,” she told the publication, according to NME. “That, to me, is true chaos. There are times when it’s hard to see the light, but I think sometimes what makes inner chaos harder is when you sometimes get a glimpse of the sun, because you’re like, ‘Man, I wish the sun would shine all the time,’ and then it reminds you of what you’re missing.”

“Mayhem” will be released on March 7.

0 of 28 Photos: Lady Gaga through the years Check out these memorable photos of pop superstar Lady Gaga through the years. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2008: Lady Gaga poses backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on August 12, 2008, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2009: Queen Elizabeth II meets singer Lady Gaga following the Royal Variety Performance on December 7, 2009, in Blackpool, England. (Leon Neal/ WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2010: Singer Lady Gaga poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2011: Singer Lady Gaga performs onstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2011 live show at at the Odyssey Arena on November 6, 2011, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2012: Lady Gaga performs on the catwalk by Philip Treacy on Day 3 of London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013, at the Royal Courts of Justice on September 16, 2012, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2013: Singer Lady Gaga attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2014: Designer Donatella Versace (left) and Musician Lady Gaga attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2015: Recording Artists Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform onstage during The 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2015: Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 87th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2016: Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 88th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2017: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017, in Houston. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2018: Lady Gaga walks the red carpet ahead of the "A Star Is Born" screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2018, in Venice, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2019: Lady Gaga, winner of Best Original Song for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born," poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2019: Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2020: Lady Gaga attends AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 1, 2020, in Miami. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2021: Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2021: Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of "House of Gucci" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 9, 2021, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2022: Lady Gaga attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for the Recording Academy) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix attend the UK Premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She released her newest song, "Abracadabra" during the broadcast. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

