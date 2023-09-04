Labor Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed on the holiday

Unions Hold Annual Labor Day Parade In Southern California FILE PHOTO: WILMINGTON, CALIFORNIA: A member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 105 walks in the annual Labor Day Parade hosted by the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition on September 5, 2022 in Wilmington, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images/Getty Images)

While stores offer sales on Monday, other businesses and government agencies will take the day off.

Here is a list of what is open and what will be closed on Labor Day.

Open

Retail stores: Most retail stores are open with regular store hours.

Grocery stores: Most will be open. Some may close early.

National parks: Most National Parks across the US are open, though some are closed today. Check here to make sure the park you want to visit is open.

Restaurants: Most restaurants are open. Check with your local restaurant for special hours.

FedEx: FedEx services will be available on Labor Day.

Closed