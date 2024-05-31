Kids read books, get free pizza in Pizza Hut’s Camp Book-It program

Book IT! FILE PHOTO: Pizza Hut is once again offering its Book IT! program. (motionshooter - stock.adobe.com)

Another generation will be able to get a free pizza after spending the summer reading.

Pizza Hut is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its free Book IT program and is enrolling students from Pre-K through 6th grade for another year of installing a love of reading in children.

The company said: “Our work is more than just a corporate mission, it’s a personal challenge to turn have to read into want to read. We know our time-tested incentives work. We are the largest and longest-running corporate supported reading program and now we are fostering the second generation of program alumni. We know that reading makes a difference.”

Camp Book IT runs from June through August to “stop the summer slide.” In that program, parents track their kid’s reading and once they meet the goal they are sent a certificate that nets the child a free Personal Pan Pizza.

There are also two programs that run during the school year, from October to March.

Book IT! @ School requires teachers to enroll their classes to participate with the educators setting the students’ goals based on the children’s abilities. Their progress is tracked on a digital dashboard.

For homeschooled students, it’s the parents who register and set goals through Book IT! Homeschool. They track their child’s reading through the program’s digital dashboard.

The goals can be set for minutes, pages or even complete books. If a child isn’t reading yet, the parents can read to them.

