Kenneth Mitchell, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star dies at 49

“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Jericho” and “Captain Marvel” star Kenneth Mitchell star has died at the age of 49.

Mitchell’s family revealed that he died from complications of ALS, according to Deadline. He died on Saturday.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” his family shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to People Magazine.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone,” his family said on Instagram, according to Deadline.

“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows,” the statement added, according to US Weekly. “He’s played an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad and four unique Star Trekkers. But to those close to him he was down as a hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer, soccer player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscape designer, garden grower … Susan’s partner, and more than anything else, a proud father.”

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, according to People Magazine.

He was known for his roles in multiple television shows including “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Jericho,” according to Deadline. He was also known for a couple of movies including “Captain Marvel” and “Miracle.”

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children, Lilah and Kallum, according to Deadline. The family is asking for any gifts to be given to ALS research or to his children.

