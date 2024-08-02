Kamala Harris has enough votes to become Democratic nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: Democratic Presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the Sigma Gamma Rho's 60th International Biennial Boule at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Harris continues campaigning around the country against Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 presidential election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Democratic National Convention held a virtual roll call to select Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee on Friday, days before its convention was scheduled to start to make sure they met deadlines to ensure Harris’ inclusion on Ohio’s ballots.

The virtual vote began on Thursday and Harris had enough delegates pledged to her to become the official nominee as of Friday afternoon, The Washington Post reported.

The vote, which was done by secure email, will close on Monday, but she had earned enough of the delegates’ support days before the end of the procedural vote, The Associated Press reported.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee,” Harris said on a call with supporters with Committee Chair Jamie Harrison saying that the party “will rally around Vice President Kamala Harris and demonstrate the strength of our party.”

Until about two weeks ago, President Joe Biden was slated to be the DNC’s nominee but in the unprecedented move of dropping out, he endorsed Harris to take up the banner for Democrats to keep the White House.

The DNC will hold its convention in Chicago on Aug. 19.

Harris has not announced her running mate who will join her in facing off against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Check back for more on this developing story.





