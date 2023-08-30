John Kezdy, The Effigies singer who later became an Illinois prosecutor, dead at 64

Singer, attorney dies: John Kezdy was a punk rock lead singer before embarking on a long legal career as an attorney and prosecutor. (NetPix/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

John Kezdy, the lead singer of the Chicago punk rock band The Effigies who later became an attorney and prosecutor in Illinois, died on Saturday. He was 64.

Kezdy died three days after being critically injured when his bicycle collided with a stopped delivery truck in the northern Chicago suburb of Glencoe, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The delivery vehicle had its hazards light flashing, Andrew Perley, deputy chief of the Glencoe police department, told the Chicago Sun-Times. Kezdy did not brake and continued pedaling before hitting the vehicle, Perley said.

John Kezdy, the singer for the Chicago band the Effigies and a longtime prosecutor, died Saturday, three days after he was riding his bicycle in Glencoe and struck an Amazon van that was stopped along a roadway.https://t.co/s7Idt1M2kI — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 28, 2023

Kezdy was the lead singer of The Effigies during the 1980s before taking up law. The Effigies formed in Chicago in 1980 and released five studio albums, WGN-TV reported.

“He was a unique individual,” Paul Zamost, a member of The Effigies, told the television station.

Kezdy formed the group after dropping out of the University of Wisconsin, the Sun-Times reported. The ban recorded three albums of original songs, including “Body Bag,” according to the newspaper.

The group toured with Hüsker Dü, Black Flag, Dead Kennedys, Toy Dolls, Naked Raygun and once opened for Run-DMIC, the Sun-Times reported.

Hearing word that John Kezdy, frontman of seminal Chicago punk band, The Effigies, has sadly passed away.



The band's importance cannot be understated. I had the pleasure of meeting John a few times & was there for his 40th birthday. RIP



The Effigies

"Body Bag"

9.6.1987 Exit pic.twitter.com/w0K4HtlCJY — Rik Villanueva (@CadBanesBounty) August 27, 2023

Zamost said the band had gotten back together and was completing a new album, according to the newspaper. They were scheduled to rehearse the night Kezdy was injured.

After leaving the stage, Kezdy earned a law degree from Northwestern University and embarked on a long career as an attorney and as a member of the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

“John was a principled guy. I admired him for sticking to his guns about everything,” Chicago musician, record producer and audio engineer Steve Albini told the Tribune. “He was one of the first people in the music scene to welcome me inside the circle and introduce me to a lot of people who were part of that early groundbreaking scene when I moved to Chicago.”

Kezdy was wounded in July 2022 at the Highland Park Parade mass shooting, WGN reported.

The crash is under investigation by the North Regional Major Crash Assistance Team, according to the Tribune.

