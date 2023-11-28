Jennifer Lopez announces album, film release

New music FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lopez announced that she's releasing her first studio album since 2014. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has big news for her fans. She’s releasing her first album in nearly a decade.

Lopez dropped the news in her newsletter, “On the JLo,” CNN reported.

She also previewed the album on social media.

To pay tribute to her album released 20 years ago, “This Is Me...Then,” the new one is called “This Is Me...Now.”

The album and accompanying film will both be released on Feb. 16 with “This Is Me...Now: The Film” coming to Prime Video.

But fans won’t have to wait long to hear at least one song from the LP. The first single, “Can’t Get Enough” will be released more than a month earlier on Jan. 10.

Lopez called “This Is Me...Now” an album of “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals,” CNN reported.

It reflects on her “tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey” she has experienced, a press release announcing the project said.

There is a song called “Dear Ben pt. II.” She and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, married nearly 20 years after they had split up. “This Is Me...Then” was released in 2002, when they were together the first time around. This time, he has a writer’s credit for the film, USA Today reported.

“This Is Me...Now” is the first studio album Lopez has released since 2014′s “A.K.A.,” People magazine reported.

