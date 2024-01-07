Jack Squirek, who made game-changing interception during Super Bowl XVIII, dead at 64

Jack Squirek: The Raiders linebacker celebrates after returning a screen pass 5 yards for a touchdown shortly before halftime of Super Bowl XVIII. (Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Linebacker Jack Squirek, whose interception for a touchdown in the waning seconds before halftime of Super Bowl XVIII was the momentum-swinging score for the Los Angeles Raiders, died Friday. He was 64.

“The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek, who passed away on Friday,” the franchise announced on social media Saturday. “The thoughts and deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with the Squirek family at this time.”

A cause of death was not given. A Raiders spokesperson said that Squirek had been dealing with an illness over the past few months, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Squirek, who was born in Cleveland and attended Cuyahoga Heights High School, played collegiately at Illinois. He was taken in the second round of the 1982 NFL draft by the Raiders (35th overall), according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Squirek played four seasons for the Raiders and was a key figure in Super Bowl XVIII.

Washington faced first down from its 12-yard line with 12 seconds left until halftime and trailed 14-3. Squirek stepped in front of Joe Theismann’s screen pass intended for Joe Washington and returned it 5 yards for a touchdown.

Los Angeles led 21-3 at the half and helped the Raiders to a 38-9 victory at Tampa Stadium.

“I was surprised when they threw it,” Squirek said, according to The Washington Post. “I was even more surprised when I caught it.”

It was the only touchdown of his career.

Squirek’s play made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Squirek told Fox Sports 1340AM, according to the Review-Journal. “When you win a Super Bowl together, your team is almost like a family. We have reunions every year with the Raiders, so we get to see everybody. It’s always special not only winning a Super Bowl but knowing that you contributed like that. I feel blessed that I went to a team that had great players.”

Squirek had just one more interception during his career, picking off a pass in 1985. He finished his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 1986, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

