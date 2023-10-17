Israel-Hamas war: Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday

Gaza City: Palestinians inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday in Gaza City. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken made the announcement at about 3 a.m. local time Tuesday from Tel Aviv.

Biden’s visit to Israel comes as that nation’s military officials said it was preparing for the “next stages of the war” against Hamas. Troops were preparing for “strikes from the air, sea and land” and “significant ground operations,” CNN reported.

The attack could be Israel’s largest ground operation since it invaded Lebanon in 2006, according to The New York Times.

At least 1,300 people have been killed as a result of the attacks on Oct. 7, CNN reported.

The State Department said Saturday that 29 U.S. citizens have died in the Hamas attack and subsequent violence, The Washington Post reported. At least 15 U.S. citizens and one U.S. permanent resident are missing, according to the newspaper.