IRS launches service that allows millions to file online for free

The Internal Revenue Service has launched its Free File Guided Tax Software service that will offer millions of taxpayers the chance to file their returns for free , the agency announced.

The service went live Friday, a little more than two weeks before the 2024 filing season start date of Jan. 29.

“The IRS continues its partnership with Free File Inc. to give taxpayers an opportunity to file their taxes electronically for free,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

“Taxpayers will always have choices for how they file their taxes. They can file using tax software, a trusted tax professional, Free File, or free tax preparation services through IRS partners. Through the years, Free File has helped millions of taxpayers, and it remains an important option for people to consider using to quickly and easily file their taxes.”

Eight private-sector partners will provide online guided tax software products this year to any taxpayer with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $79,000 or less in 2023, according to irs.gov.

Each IRS Free File provider sets its own eligibility rules for products based on age, income and state residency.

One partner will offer a product in Spanish, the agency said. Some providers also offer free state return preparation. Active-duty military can use any IRS Free File product if their AGI was $79,000 or less in 2023.

IRS Free File providers will accept completed tax returns and hold them until they can be filed electronically on Jan. 29, the date the IRS begins to process tax returns.

Those with an AGI over $79,000 can use the IRS’s Free File Fillable Forms (FFFF), the electronic version of IRS paper forms beginning Jan. 29, the agency said.

To find the IRS Free File product that best matches your needs, taxpayers can:

Go to IRS.gov/freefile,

Click on the Explore Free Guided Tax Software button. Then select the Find Your Trusted Partner tool for help in finding the right product, or

Use the Browse All Trusted Partners tool to review each offer,

Select the desired product, and

Follow the links to the trusted partner’s website to begin their tax return.

IRS Free File products also support mobile phone access. Taxpayers can do their taxes on their smartphone or tablet.

For 2024, the following trusted partners are participating in IRS Free File:

1040Now

Drake (1040.com)

ezTaxReturn.com

FileYourTaxes.com

On-Line Taxes

TaxAct

TaxHawk (FreeTaxUSA)

TaxSlayer

For 2024, ezTaxReturn.com will provide an IRS Free File product in Spanish.

