Hurricane Idalia: Airlines issue travel advisories, allow changes

Hurricane Idalia (National Hurricane Center - Atlantic)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As Hurricane Idalia inches closer to the Florida Gulf Coast, several airlines that service that region have issued travel advisories.

>> Read more trending news

The airlines have spelled out which routes are affected and if changes or cancelations are allowed.

Idalia upgraded to hurricane; Florida braces for powerful storm

For information concerning upcoming flights:

The New York Times has some tips for what to do if you have travel plans during the storm. The paper says to download your airline’s app, check FlightAware the day of your trip to see delay and cancelation trends, and review the U.S. Department of Transportation cancelation and delay dashboard to see what the country’s main domestic airlines offer passengers.

Latest hurricane headlines:

© 2023 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!