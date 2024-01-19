Human head, hands found in deep freezer at a house in Colorado Investigators confirmed that human remains were found at a house in Mesa County, Colorado last week. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Investigators confirmed that human remains were found at a house in Mesa County, Colorado last week.

>> Read more trending news

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 12 around 2:30 p.m., deputies were called out to a house in the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue. The person there told the deputies that they were cleaning out the property that was recently sold. KREX reported that new homeowners were cleaning out leftover belongings when they found a bag of possible human remains.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the Mesa County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy a day prior and was able to confirm that it was human remains. More specifically human hands and a human head were found at the house.

Authorities said that they have not yet been able to identify the remains, the cause of death or any other information, according to KKCO. The sheriff’s office said that they are conducting further testing and that the tests take a “significant amount of time.”

“A thorough and detailed investigation is the top priority of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Our hope is to positively identify the victim while remaining respectful of the victim and the victim’s family,” the sheriff’s office said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group