House speaker vote: Second round expected Wednesday after Jim Jordan’s loss

Jim Jordan House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, talks to reporters as he heads from his office in the Rayburn House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The House of Representatives is expected to hold a second round of voting Wednesday as it works to decide who will next take up the speaker’s gavel following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

>> Read more trending news

The House failed Tuesday to elect a new speaker, with the GOP’s choice — Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — winning 200 of the 217 votes required to secure the speakership. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who was nominated by Democrats, got all 212 votes from his party members.

House speaker vote: Jim Jordan falls short; next vote is Wednesday

House reconvenes ahead of 2nd expected speakership vote

Update 11:10 a.m. EDT Oct. 18: The House has been called into order ahead of an expected vote for House speaker on Wednesday.

Original report: The House will meet again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the House adjourned as Jordan worked to rally more support for his speakership bid. In a social media post published after the day’s vote, he wrote, “We must stop attacking each other and come together.”

Jordan was chosen as the Republican Party’s nominee in a secret ballot Friday. One day earlier, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped his bid for the speakership due to a lack of support.

The House voted 216-210 on Oct. 3 to remove McCarthy as House speaker 10 months after he secured the position. McCarthy had failed 14 times to gain enough support to take on the role before winning in the 15th round of voting.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named as McCarthy’s temporary replacement.


Latest trending news:
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!