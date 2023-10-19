House speaker: Jim Jordan won’t seek third vote today

No vote today FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) arrives at his office in the Rayburn House Office Building on October 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jordan (R-OH) failed again on Wednesday in the most recent vote to become Speaker of the House. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Jordan will not try a third time Thursday to become the next speaker of the House after failing to gain enough support in votes held on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Jordan will instead seek to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., according to The Washington Post. He will push for McHenry to be able to carry out legislative business in the House until Jan. 3, The New York Times reported.

On Wednesday, Jordan told reporters that he plans to stay in the race. The Jan. 3 deadline would give him more time to shore up the support needed to win the top spot in the House.

House goes into recess

Update 12:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 19: The House was called into session on Thursday afternoon and soon after went into recess as lawmakers continue working to pick a new speaker.

The Chair declared the House in recess at 12:06 PM subject to the call of the Chair. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 19, 2023

Original report: In a secret ballot on Friday, the Republican Party chose Jordan as its nominee for speaker, but the Ohio Republican struggled to clinch the 217 votes needed to take up the speaker’s gavel. On Tuesday, he won 200 votes. His support waned slightly on Wednesday, with 199 Republicans backing him.

The Democrats’ nominee, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, got all 212 votes from his party members on both days of voting.

Republicans, who make up a majority of the House, have struggled to unite behind a new speaker after several party members joined Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the House’s top post. On Oct. 3, the chamber voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy 10 months after he secured the position.

McCarthy had failed 14 times to gain enough support to take on the role before winning in the 15th round of voting.

Jordan became the GOP’s pick for speaker one day after Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped his bid for the speakership due to a lack of support.

The House is scheduled to meet at noon on Thursday.

The House meets at 12:00 PM.



(Legislative Day 147) — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 19, 2023

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group