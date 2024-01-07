House, Senate leaders reach deal on government spending levels

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders on Sunday announced an agreement on overall funding levels as lawmakers face a possible government shutdown.

The deal that was reached was a $1.66 trillion agreement to finance the federal government in 2024, the Washington Post recorded. It will bring funding in line with a deal that was made last year between President Biden and then-House speaker Kevin McCarthy, The New York Times Reported.

The agreement includes an increase in Pentagon spending to $886.3 billion and it will hold nondefense funding at $772.7 billion, the Times reported. It will include $69 billion that was agreed upon in a deal between McCarthy and the White House.

There are still some hurdles Congress has to face which includes two upcoming deadlines on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, according to CNN.

“The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring. It rejects deep cuts to programs hardworking families count on, and provides a path to passing full-year funding bills that deliver for the American people and are free of any extreme policies,” President Biden said in a statement from the White House. “I want to thank Leaders Schumer and Jeffries for their leadership in reaching this framework. Now, congressional Republicans must do their job, stop threatening to shut down the government, and fulfill their basic responsibility to fund critical domestic and national security priorities, including my supplemental request. It’s time for them to act.”

