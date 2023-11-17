House Ethics chairman moves to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

Expulsion resolution filed FILE PHOTO: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol before a vote on November 1, 2023. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The chairman of the House Ethics Committee on Friday filed a motion to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, one day after the committee released a report accusing the New York Republican of breaking the law.

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss, filed the motion, saying in a statement, “The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion.”

The resolution can be considered after the House returns from its Thanksgiving holiday break on Nov. 28, according to The Washington Post.

