Hersha Parady, star on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ dies at age 78

Hersha Parady dies at 78 FILE PHOTO: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE CAST MEMBERS -- Pictured: (l-r) Merlin Olsen as Jonathan Garvey, Patrick Labyorteaux as Andrew 'Andy' Garvey, Hersha Parady as Alice Garvey. (Photo by: Ted Shepherd/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Actress Hersha Parady, who played Alice Garvey on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died.

>> Read more trending news

Parady, who was 78, died Wednesday after battling a brain tumor, according to her son, Jonathan Peverall told Today.com.

Peverall said his mother was suffering from meningioma, a tumor that originates from the meninges, the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

In a GoFundMe page he created to help raise funds for his mother’s care said, “This illness has robbed her of her strength, her memory, and sadly, her vibrant personality.”

“She has become largely bedridden,” he continued. “And it is very difficult to see my mom, who was once full of life and energy, now struggling with basic daily activities.”

Parady has parts on several TV shows in the 1970s before she landed the role of Alice Garvey on “Little House on the Prairie.” She played Alice Garvey, a friend of the main characters, the Ingalls.

Parady appeared on the Emmy-winning show from 1976-1980.

After “Little House,” Parady had roles in the 1984 thriller “Courage,” the 1986 sci-fi flick “Hyper Sapien: People from Another Star,” the 1995 sports drama “The Break” and the 1996 TV movie “The Babysitter’s Seduction,” according to IMDb.





©2023 Cox Media Group