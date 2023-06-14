Google to pay out $23 million settlement over search results; how to apply for yours

Google to pay $23million lawsuit settlement If you used Google between 2006 and 2013, the online search engine may owe you some money, according to the result of a class-action lawsuit. (Jimmy Anderson/Getty Images)

If you used Google between 2006 and 2013, the online search engine may owe you some money, according to the result of a class-action lawsuit.

A $23 million settlement in the suit allows for compensation for people who used Google to search online and then had their search information shared improperly with third-party websites and companies.

Google has denied any liability claimed in the suit.

Who is eligible for the settlement and how do you apply? Here is what we know now:

Who is eligible for the Google settlement?

Anyone who used Google Search and clicked on a search result between Oct. 26, 2006, and Sept. 30, 2013.

How do you apply for the Google class-action settlement?

You must submit a claim by July 31, 2023, in order to be part of the settlement,

If you have received a notification about the settlement and were assigned a class member ID, use that ID to submit a claim form at www.refererheadersettlement.com.

If you have not received a notification, you will need to register for a class member ID on the settlement site. After that, you can submit a claim form online.

You can also contact the settlement administrator to request a form if you cannot access one online. You can do that by calling 1-833-512-2306, emailing info@refererheadersettlement.com, or mailing your request to Google Referrer Header Privacy Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

You will be asked to attest that you submitted a search to Google and clicked on at least one search result between Oct. 26, 2006, and Sept. 30, 2013.

How much will each person get from the Google settlement?

According to the official settlement website, each person who qualifies and files a claim will get around $7.70.

That number could go up or down depending on how many people apply and are approved for the settlement.