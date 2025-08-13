GameStop settlement deadline looms

GameStop company logo on a cellphone and background
Settlement FILE PHOTO: GameStop customers who bought video games online and have a public Facebook profile using their real names may qualify for a portion of the settlement. (gguy - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The deadline to file a claim for a portion of GameStop’s $4.5 million settlement is this week.

If you purchased a video game from the retailer’s website from Aug. 18, 2020, to April 17, 2025, and were a member of Facebook, maintaining a public profile using your real name, you may qualify for part of the settlement, according to the lawsuit’s website.

The class action lawsuit said GameStop "disclosed its online video game customers’ personally identifiable information (“PII”) to Facebook via the Facebook Tracking Pixel without consent in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act (the “VPPA”)."

GameStop denied that it broke the law but settled to avoid the “uncertainties and expenses” of the suit.

The deadline to submit a claim is Aug. 15. You can also decide to exclude yourself or object to the settlement by the same deadline. You can also do nothing and give up your right to sue GameStop over the issue.

A final hearing on the case is set for Sept. 18. If a judge agrees to the terms, then those who make a claim can get a cash payment of up to $5 or a voucher for up to $10 that can be used on GameStop’s website.

For more information or to submit a claim, click here.

