Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance in festival ahead with Rosalynn Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance in festival ahead with Rosalynn Carter Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter made an appearance Saturday in Plains, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter made an appearance Saturday in Plains, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

Jimmy Carter, who turns 99 years old in less than a week, stopped by the Plains Peanut Festival, according to WSB-TV.

The Carter Center on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drove through the festival.

“We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch,” the Carter Center said.

The appearance at the festival is likely one of the first appearances for either Jimmy or Rosalynn Carter, according to WSB-TV. Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia after the former president entered hospice earlier this year.

How you can wish Jimmy Carter a happy birthday on Oct. 1 as he turns 99

Carter is the oldest living president, past or present, according to the news outlet.

In February, Carter entered hospice care at home with his family without any additional medical treatment. WSB reported that three months after the announcement, The Carter Center officials said that his wife, Rosalynn Carter, was diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest-married presidential couple ever, according to WSB. They were married in 1946.

Image 1 of 27

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter: 75th wedding anniversary NEW YORK - JULY 16, 1974: Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter wave to the delegates at the 1977 Democratic National Convention after Carter was nominated to run for President. (Photo by PL Gould/Images Press/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images)

Latest headlines
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!