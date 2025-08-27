Former NFL QB Jay Cutler fined, will serve short jail sentence after DUI guilty plea

FILE PHOTO: In this handout provided by the Franklin Police Department, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler poses for a booking photo after being arrested on charges of a DUI and possession of multiple weapons while intoxicated on October 17, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee. Cutler pleaded guilty to DUI, but the weapons charges were dropped. (Photo by Franklin Police Department via Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will serve a short jail sentence and will lose his license after pleading guilty to DUI.

Cutler entered the guilty plea in Williamson County, Tennessee. Prosecutors dropped the weapons possession charge, TMZ reported. The weapons charge was dropped when he forfeited two guns, WFLD reported.

The former NFL star was sentenced to four days in jail, which he will have to serve before the end of September, a $350 fine and will lose his Tennessee license for one year. He will also have to attend a DUI safety class and be on supervised probation for a year.

Cutler was suspected of being intoxicated after an incident on Oct. 17, 2024, where he rear-ended a car. Police said he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was slurring, TMZ reported.

He had told police initially that he did not consume alcohol but later said he had “a little bit,” E! News reported. He also refused to undergo a field sobriety test, but later had a blood sample taken at an area hospital.

Cutler played for the Bears for eight seasons. He started his pro career with the Denver Broncos, spending three seasons there. He retired after a year with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN.

