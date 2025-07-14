Forever stamp prices go up again

FILE PHOTO: In this photo illustration, U.S. Postal Service (USPS) forever stamps are displayed on July 12, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. The USPS raised the price of a first-class stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The cost of a Forever is not forever, as the price has risen yet again.

The cost of a Forever stamp is now up to 78 cents, with the new price set on July 13.

The previous price for a Forever stamp was 73 cents, USA Today reported.

The Postal Regulatory Commission announced the proposed price increase in May, with the effective date of July 13.

The cost of a Forever stamp in 2012 was 45 cents. There have been price increases nearly every year since then, except for 2015 and 2020. There were two in 2023 and 2024.

The last increase was July 14, 2024.

“Although mailing services price increases are based on the consumer price index, shipping services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The USPS governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue,” the PRC said in May.

USA Today reported other price increases went into effect:

Domestic postcards were 56 cents, now they are 62 cents.

Letters were 69 cents, now they are 74 cents.

1-ounce letters were 73 cents, now they are 78 cents.

Each additional ounce was 28 cents and is now 29 cents.

International postcards were $1.65 and are now $1.70.

1-ounce international letters were $1.64 and are now $1.70.

Days before the price increase went into effect, the USPS implemented its second of two phases of its service standard refinements.

The changes, which were rolled out on July 1, set the turnaround volume of a piece of First-Class Mail and USPS Ground Advantage to be set at a two or three-day service standard and increased the reach of two-, three- and four-day service standards.

In April, the post office added a day to the service standard for a Zip code that is more than 50 miles from a regional processing and distribution center. It also stopped counting Sundays and holidays as part of the service performance measurements.

The changes were made to save about $36 billion for the USPS over the next 10 years.

