Florida eagle pair welcomes new eaglet

Eagles: File photo. A pair of eagles in Southwest Florida welcomed their first eaglet together on Saturday. ( Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pair of southwest Florida eagles hatched their first eaglet together on Saturday.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, E23 emerged from its shell, WINK-TV reported. It is the first offspring of eagles tagged as M15 and F23, according to the television station. M15 was previously bonded to an eagle named Harriet, which disappeared in February 2023, WFLA-TV reported.

The hatching of the eagles’ first egg began on Saturday morning, according to the television station.

The new eagles bonded in October 2023, according to WFLA. F23 laid two eggs a few days apart in late November, but the second eaglet did not make it, WINK reported.

The typical incubation period is 35 days, according to the television station.

“A bittersweet day as we celebrate E23 & mourn the future life of Egg 2 and all that could have been,” the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam posted on Facebook. “We will watch with gratitude as F23 embarks on her first season as a mother.”



