Tower of Terror ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopens after it was temporarily down

Tower of Terror attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios At The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, guests will experience a thrilling journey through eerie corridors of the Hollywood Tower Hotel that culminates as they plummet 13 stories again and again – faster than free-fall – in a breathtaking finale. This journey into the fifth dimension is located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc.) (Walt Disney World’s/Walt Disney World’s)

BAY LAKE, Fla. — The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has since reopened after it was down Friday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

The ride was down temporarily but has since reopened, according to WFTV.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department said, according to the news outlet that crews did not respond to the ride to help with the evacuation.

Each of the guests was safely removed from the ride and no one was injured.

It is unclear why or how the ride got stuck.

WFTV reached out to Walt Disney World for more details about the incident with the Tower of Terror ride.