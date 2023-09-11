FDA approves new COVID-19 booster shots

COVID booster FILE PHOTO: The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster. (Wirestock/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new round of COVID-19 booster shots aimed at better targeting variants that are circulating around the U.S.

>> Read more trending news

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!