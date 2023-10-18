‘Extra Helpings’: Chick-fil-A releases first digital cookbook

Digital cookbook: Chick-fil-A announced earlier this week that it has released its first-ever cookbook. (Chick-fil-A/Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A announced earlier this week that it has released its first-ever cookbook.

Chick-fil-A said the digital cookbook is called “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table.”

It includes 26 recipes for breakfast, dinner, desserts and more, according to WSB-TV. Some of the recipes include former menu items.

Some of the recipes include Waffle Potato Fry Frittata, Southwest Grilled Mac & Cheese, Nugget Fried Rice, Creamy Salsa Dressing, Coleslaw, Strawberry Peach Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwich and many more.

“Our goal for ‘Extra Helpings’ is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes, but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Participating Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators across the U.S. and Canada care for their neighbors and communities through Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donations, collectively donating over 23 million meals in the past 11 years. While we’re pleased with this milestone, we know there is more work to be done, which is why we’re spotlighting this important issue.”

The cookbook was inspired by the restaurant’s Shared Table program, according to the “Today” Show. The program is where the chain donates extra food to local nonprofits to help feed communities all over the United States and Canada. Chick-fil-A said 23 million meals have been created from its food donations since 2012.

The cookbook also features stories from nonprofits that participated in Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table Program, WSB reported.

The digital cookbook is free to access for anyone interested in learning more about how to reduce foot waste in your kitchen and to learn how to make some of Chick-fil-A’s recipes at home. You can view the cookbook at extrahelpings.com.