Ex-officer Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison, sources say

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was stabbed Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, sources tell The Associated Press.

The attack happened Friday at around 12:30 p.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, the AP reported.

In a statement obtained by the AP, the Bureau of Prisons said that employees who responded to the incident contained the area and performed “life-saving measures” prior to the inmate being taken to the hospital. The agency did not name the inmate.

Chauvin was sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson in Aug. 2022 from a maximum-security state prison in Minnesota. He was given a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, the AP reported. He was also given a 22½-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

In the last five months, Chauvin’s stabbing is the second high-profile attack on a federal prisoner. According to the AP, Larry Nasser was stabbed by an inmate last July.

Check back for more on this developing story.

