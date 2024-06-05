Erich Anderson, ‘Felicity,’ ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,’ actor, dead at 67

Actor Erich Anderson, who played Keri Russell’s father on the television series “Felicity” and had a breakout role in the 1984 horror film “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,” died Saturday. He was 67.

Anderson’s wife, actor Saxton Trainor, confirmed the news in an Instagram post but declined to post a statement because she was “too bereft now to write anything,” according to the Los Angeles Times. She shared a statement from Anderson’s brother-in-law, Michael O’Malley, that said the actor died after “a brutal struggle with cancer.”

In “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,” Anderson portrayed Rob Dier, who was killed in a basement by Jason Voorhees while attempting to avenge his sister’s death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Anderson had a recurring role in the television drama “Felicity,” which ran from 1998 through 2002, the entertainment news website reported. He appeared as Dr. Edward Porter, the father of Russell’s Felicity Porter, in the show’s 1998 pilot and returned for eight more episodes.

Anderson also appeared in “Unfaithful,” “Welcome to 18,” “Patty Hearst” and “Bat 21,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

On television, Anderson played pitcher Bobby Stang on “Bay City Blues” in 1983-84 and drug dealer Don Kirkendall on “NYPD Blue” in 2000, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was a guest star on “Civil Wars” in 1993.

In 1990 he played Billy Sidel in seven episodes of thirtysomething,” according to Deadline.

“Erich was such an amazing person,” Anderson’s manager, Chris Carbaugh, told the Times. “He was a great actor, author, cook, husband, friend and human being.

“ Erich was an avid sports fan and he loved cheering on his beloved San Diego Padres baseball team. He was always the smartest and funniest person in the room and had such a big heart. ... Erich will be missed dearly.”

Anderson was born in Sagamihara, Japan, and graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, according to the newspaper.

He wrote many television scripts and had a “filing cabinet full of unproduced screenplays,”according to his website. Anderson published three novels: “Hallowed Be Thy Name” in 2012, “Thy Kingdom Come” in 2014 and “Rabbit: A Golf Fable” in 2022.

