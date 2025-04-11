Eric Dane reveals ALS diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 14th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

Actor Eric Dane has revealed a devastating health battle.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actor said he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord’s nerve cells that control the muscles in a person’s body to work.

He shared the news with People magazine, saying, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Dane also said he is still working despite his condition.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of ”Euphoria" next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Season 3 of “Euphoria” starts production on April 14.

Dane began his acting career in the 1990s with bit parts in such classics as “Saved By the Bell” and “Married With Children” that eventually developed into recurring roles in “Gideon’s Crossing” and “Charmed.”

His biggest role was in 2006 when he was cast as Dr. Mark Sloan, or “Dr. McSteamy” on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Dane appeared on the big screen in films such as “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” “Burlesque,” “Marley and Me” and “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

He has had other challenges during his life, which he has been open to talk about, including a battle with depression and drug and alcohol addiction.

He and his wife were in the process of being divorced, which was filed in 2018, but last month, Rebecca Gayheart filed documents in court to dismiss the divorce.

The couple married in 2004 and have two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

She told E! News, “We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

“I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it,” Gayheart added.

