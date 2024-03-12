Eric Carmen, ‘All By Myself’ singer, dead at 74

Eric Carmen: The lead singer of the Raspberries, who went on to a bigger solo career with hits like "All By Myself," died over the weekend. He was 74. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Singer Eric Carmen, who was the frontman for the Raspberries and then achieved bigger fame as a solo artist with hits like “All By Myself” and “Hungry Eyes,” died over the weekend, his wife said. He was 74.

>> Read more trending news

Carmen’s wife, Amy Carmen, posted the news of the singer’s death on his website, Variety reported.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen,” Amy Carmen wrote. “Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. ‘Love Is All That Matters… Faithful and Forever.’”

Carmen rose to fame with the Raspberries with their breakout hit, “Go All the Way,” according to Variety.

As a solo artist, Carmen’s power ballad “All By Myself” was a worldwide hit, rising to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in early 1976.

Carmen also hit the charts with “Never Gonna Fall in Love Again,” which peaked at No. 11 later in 1976, and “Hungry Eyes,” which soared to No. 4 in late 1987. The song was featured in the movie, “Dirty Dancing,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 1988, Carmen cracked the top 10 again with “Make Me Lose Control,” which peaked at No. 3.

© Cox Media Group