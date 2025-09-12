Emmy host Nate Bargatze to donate $100K to charity, will deduct $1K a second for long speeches

FILE PHOTO: Nate Bargatze attends the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Bargatze is host of this year's Emmy Awards. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Nate Bargatze has been tapped to serve as host for this weekend’s Emmy Awards ceremony and he is hoping to keep the show within its time limit.

Bargatze has pledged to donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club, but there is a catch.

For every second speeches go over their allotted 45-second time limit, he will deduct $1,000 from the donation, E! News reported.

But if a speech goes under, he’ll put $1,000 back.

He unveiled his plan during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“It can cost a good bit,” he said. “It could get wild. That means everybody gotta give their time up. If everybody gave it away, it would be a ton of money. The ones that go long, that’s fine. Get me down to like 10 grand, alright?”

Bargatze said that he’s going to have some help keeping people on time — the kids who could benefit from a large donation.

“They’re gonna come out and you got to look them in the face,” he said. “It’s real, real. That’s why we did the add-on, cause I thought everybody would think it was a joke if we just took away. I swear. I’m putting the money up.”

“It’s a show, you gotta get moving,” Bargatze told CNN. “It is very serious. The amount of money I give to the Boys and Girls Club is totally up to all of Hollywood.”

“I want the night to just be fun and silly and keep it moving. Let’s be exciting. And let’s be entertainment for the people at home watching. That’s what we are," he told CNN.

He said he will try to stay true to his family-friendly, nice-guy comedy routine throughout the show.

“You try to stay true to yourself. I’m very close to my family. That’s why (with) my standup material, I never wanted to embarrass my parents. I didn’t want them to be like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe he’s saying that,’” he said. “I just was very conscious of that. When I write my material, I’m writing it thinking of my parents in mind. And then you’re not writing it for everybody – you’re writing it for a very specific person.”

CNN said he will try to stay away from politics or celebrity roasts that come with award shows, but nothing is off limits other than being mean.

“I would not want to do something that’s just inherently mean, and to really be mean to a person. That would break my heart if I found out anybody was really hurt by anything,” he told CNN.

