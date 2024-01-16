Elton John becomes latest EGOT winner

Elton John Performs At Dodger Stadium LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Musician Sir Elton John performs onstage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Dodger Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The Rocketman has a new honor. Elton John has become the latest EGOT winner.

>> Read more trending news

The award-winning singer/songwriter cemented his place in award show history when he was honored with an Emmy Award for “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” on Monday night.”

John became the 19th person ever to EGOT, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He joins the ranks of entertainers such as Viola Davis, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg and Richard Rodgers.

John had been on the cusp of winning with five Grammy awards, an Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and Tony Award for the score for “Aida,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

John was not at the ceremony on Monday because he had a “knee op” but “he’s absolutely fine,” Ben Winston, one of the producers of the show, said when accepting the Emmy on John’s behalf, People magazine reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 56 The English Singer Elton John in the delivery of a prize, 1973, Madrid, Spain. (Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group