Elijah Wood crashes ‘The Lord of the Rings’ themed wedding

Elijah Wood recently crashed a "The Lord of the Rings" themed wedding in New Zealand.

A destination wedding is one thing, but when the lead actor shows up and crashes the event, it becomes a precious moment.

A wedding was recently being held at Hobbiton, the set in New Zealand that was the fictional home of Frodo Baggins, played by Elijah Wood in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

He was in the island nation for the Armageddon Expo and was touring Hobbiton at the time of the wedding, 1 News explained.

Wood surprised the happy couple who were tying the knot. As Entertainment Weekly described, he arrived with a camera crew to document the event and when he stepped out from among the group at the end of the aisle, the bride and groom both said, “Oh my God.”

Sharik Stride told 1 News, that they had noticed a tour group standing around as they were signing their wedding documents.

“We’re thinking we hope they kind of move them on soon, because we don’t want them intruding on our wedding,” Stride said.

“Apparently, he (Wood) wasn’t going to come up the front, but he got very heavily encouraged, so we’re very grateful that he did come up,” Stride went on to say.

Many, if not all, of the guests were dressed as Hobbits. The ring bearer, Stride’s sister, was also in an appropriate costume.

“She had a dress on, and when they called for the ring, she transformed into Gollum and walked down the aisle,” he said.

It has been 26 years to the month since director Peter Jackson started production of the epic movie.

When filming was done in 2000, the set was not supposed to last and of the 39 “Hobbit Holes” or Hobbit homes, only 17 temporary facades survived demolition. Hobbiton became a tourist destination and it became an official attraction with tours within two years. When Jackson filmed “The Hobbit” trilogy, he returned to the site and left it with 44 “Hobbit Holes,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

