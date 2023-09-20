Ed Sheeran recorded an entire live album in fans’ living rooms

Ed Sheeran performing Ed Sheeran is releasing a surprise album recorded in fans' living rooms. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) (NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I)

Ed Sheeran’s second album this year is in the pipeline for a Sept. 29 release.

In an Instagram post, Sheeran said that his third album of 2023 is in the works as well, a secret live version of “Autumn Variations” recorded in fans’ living rooms. He announced the new album saying the songs were recorded in “surprise pop-up gigs,” he told People.

“So I did some surprise pop up gigs in fans houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fans living room, but all of it was a total surprise,” Sheehan wrote, according to Billboard.

“Autumn Variations” follows his sixth studio album was released in May.

He’s currently on tour with the North American portion of the “Mathmatics” tour wrapping up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 23 before he performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 18 and 19, Billboard reported.

