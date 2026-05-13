Donald Gibb, ‘Ogre’ in ‘Revenge Of The Nerds,’ dies at 71

The actor, who played the hulking Ogre the "Revenge of the Nerds" franchise, died on May 12. He was 71.

Actor Donald Gibb, who played Ogre in the “Revenge of the Nerds” movies died on Tuesday, according to a published report. He was 71.

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The actor’s son, Travis Gibb, confirmed to TMZ that his father died from complications in his Texas home.

Rolling Stone also received confirmation from Gibb’s family in a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Gibb — a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor. Donald loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and his fans with all his heart,” the statement read. “Known for his larger-than-life presence on screen and his kindness off screen, he brought joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories to countless people throughout his life and career.”

Gibb was best known for playing Frederick Aloysius “Ogre” Palowaski, the simple-minded, beefy fraternity brother in the 1984 comedy “Revenge of the Nerds,” Variety reported.

He would reprise his role in the 1987 sequel “Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise,” and in the 1994 television movie “Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love.”

Donald Gibb, 'Revenge of the Nerds' and 'Bloodsport' Actor, Dies at 71 https://t.co/OpKa2zrvDB — Variety (@Variety) May 13, 2026

Gibb’s hulking 6-foot-4 figure and his penchant for delivering the oft-repeated line of “Nerds!” with enthusiasm made him one of the movie’s most memorable characters, Rolling Stone reported.

Gibb’s death comes nearly three months after the passing of fellow “Nerds” alumnus, Robert Carradine.

[ Robert Carradine, ‘Revenge of the Nerds,’ ‘Lizzie McGuire’ star, dies at 71 ]

In 1988, Gibb co-starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in “Bloodsport” and returned for the 1996 sequel, “Bloodsport 2," Variety reported.

Gibb’s other movie credits include roles in “Meatballs Part II” (1984), “Jocks” (1986), “They Still Call Me Bruce” (1987), “Amazon Women on the Moon” (1987), “Missing Pieces” (1992), “Magic Kid 2″ (1994), “U.S. Marshals” (1998), “Durango Kids” (1999), “The Biggest Fan” (2002) and “Hancock” (2008), according to Deadline.

According to the entertainment news website, Gibb was a regular on the HBO sitcom “1st and Ten.”

The actor also had television guest roles on television, appearing in “Magnum, P.I.,” The A-Team," “Knight Rider,” “The Facts of Life,” “My Two Dads,” “Night Court,” “Sons and Daughters,” “MacGyver,” “Quantum Leap,” “Cheers,” “The X-Files,” “Boy Meets World” and “Seinfeld.”

Born on Aug. 4, 1954, in New York City, Gibb grew up in California and later attended the University of New Mexico on a basketball scholarship, Rolling Stone reported. He later transferred to the University of San Diego, where he played football.

Gibb had a roster spot on the San Diego Chargers before becoming an actor, according to IMDb.com.

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