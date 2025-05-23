Dolphins’ former defensive lineman Randy Crowder dies

Randy Crowder number 71
Randy Crowder FILE PHOTO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackles Randy Crowder (71) has his eyes wide open on Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski (7) during the Buccaneers 24-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1979 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on December 29, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This was the first ever playoff game in the Buccaneers history. Crowder died on May 21 at the age of 72. (Photo by Hugh Jones/Getty Images) (Hugh Jones/NFL)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Miami Dolphins have announced the death of their former defensive lineman Randy Crowder at the age of 72.

His cause of death was not released, according to the Miami Herald.

Crowder was an All-American at Penn State before he was drafted by Miami in the sixth round of the 1974 draft, the newspaper said.

Crowder played for the Dolphins from 1974 to 1976 in 39 games. He started 25 times for Miami. He didn’t play in 1977, Sports Illustrated reported.

Hi missed the 1977 season because he and teammate Don Reese were convicted of selling cocaine, NBC Sports reported. He was released from prison in 1978, but got back on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until 1980.

Once he retired from the NFL, he joined the coaching staff at his alma mater, Penn State, as the defensive line coach.

He leaves behind his son, former NFL player Channing Crowder, as well as two other children. Randy and Channing Crowder’s selections were the only times a father and son were drafted by the Dolphins, NBC Sports reported.

