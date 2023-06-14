Deputies: Woman trashed Family Dollar when employee refused return without receipt

LaJada Hill: LaJada Hill allegedly became angry when store employees would not refund money for an item she attempted to return without a receipt. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of angrily going behind the counter of a Family Dollar store, tossing items and taking items after an employee would not accept her return without a receipt, authorities said.

LaJada Michelle Hill, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with robbery without a firearm or weapon, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hill had returned an item without a receipt to the Lee County store in Southwest Florida. When told she could not get her money back without a receipt due to the store’s policy, Hill “started acting up,” according to a video posted on Facebook by the sheriff’s office

Surveillance video shows the woman punching the cash register, WFLA-TV reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Hill left the store but returned moments later and went behind the counter.

The video shows the woman, identified as Hill, opening cabinets and throwing items before leaving again. Hill then returned a third time and shoved employees while taking several boxes of cigarettes, according to the television station.

She was arrested moments later at a nearby gas station, the sheriff’s office said.

Hill “may not have gotten her money back but she did get a resort stay at the Marceno Motel,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Julie Martin said in the video, referring to the nickname of the county jail cooked up by Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Martin added that Hill was arrested in 2015 for fraud when she attempted to return items at a Walmart that she allegedly stole.

Hill remains in the Lee County Jail, with bail set at $20,000, online records show. She is expected in court on July 10, jail records show.