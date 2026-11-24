Deputies rescue Florida family from flooded area as alligators linger near residence

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It is bad enough to deal with rising floodwaters. But alligators hovering around a home add more danger to an already nightmarish situation, as a Central Florida family discovered on Monday.

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According to a social media post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a family in the Stone Island area of the county, which borders the St. Johns River, requested help to evacuate their home.

They sought help “due to rising floodwaters and multiple alligators surrounding the house,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said that deputies used a raft to transport family members, which included a 6-month-old girl and an 8-year-old who was using a wheelchair.

Deputies said they spotted several baby alligators in the water, which usually means an adult is lurking nearby. But deputies continued ferrying residents to safety on a raft.

“They’ll probably leave us alone, I’m not that worried about it,” one deputy can be heard saying in the video.

One resident who remained behind tried to reassure one of the children.

“I love you honey, be careful,” she said.

“Think of it like a Disney ride,” one deputy told the child.

Thankfully, the rescue did not come off like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which features a log flume and a significant drop. Then again, it was not comparable to the singing dolls in the gently flowing river in the It’s a Small World attraction, either.

But, mission accomplished.

“All are safe and dry,” the sheriff’s office said.

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