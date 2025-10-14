Deadline extended for AT&T class action settlements

A smartphone displaying the AT&T logo rests on a laptop keyboard next to a coffee cup and a decorative pot
Settlement FILE PHOTO: AT&T customers may qualify for a portion of a $177 million settlement after two data breaches exposed their personal information. (Bendix - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Those who can claim a portion of two AT&T class action lawsuits have more time to file their claim form.

Read more trending news

The deadline has been extended by a month for two separate cases.

Claim forms must now be submitted or postmarked by Dec. 18, not the initial Nov. 17 date, according to the class action’s website.

However, the Nov. 17 deadline still stands for those who want to opt out and those who object to the settlement.

The change was due to a court order issued on Oct. 3.

There were two separate class actions that dealt with data breaches for AT&T customers.

One involved an incident announced on March 30, 2024, where users’ names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, birthdays, passwords, account numbers and Social Security numbers were accessed. That incident was announced on July 12, 2024.

Previous coverage: AT&T customers could get up to $7,500 from $177M data breach settlement; how to qualify for payout

The other involved call and message logs of “nearly all” AT&T users being accessed, CBS News reported earlier this year.

Those in the first class action can get up to $5,000 for a documented loss that happened in 2019 or later upon presentation of evidence that their loss was connected to the data breach.

There is also a tiered cash payment that takes the place of the documented loss, depending on what was taken.

As for the second settlement, they too can get a documented loss payment, but of up to $2,500 for losses that happened on or after April 14, 2024, and can be documented as connected to the incident.

There is also a tiered cash payment option.

A person may qualify for both class actions, but each documented case must be unique, the lawsuit’s website said.

For more information, click here.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!