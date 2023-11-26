David Bowie’s handwritten corrected lyric sheet could top $100K at auction

Bowie lyric sheet: The handwritten lyrics to David Bowie's "Suffragette City" will be sold at auction on Tuesday. (Omega Auctions)

A handwritten, corrected lyric sheet of two songs by David Bowie could fetch up to six figures in an upcoming auction.

British auction house Omega Auctions is selling the late glam rocker’s lyrics, which include corrections, drafts and notations, for the songs “Suffragette City” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide,” the BBC reported. The sale will be held on Tuesday, and auctioneers believe the final gavel price will exceed $100,000.

Both songs were featured on Bowie’s 1972 album, “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.”

The lyric sheet was previously part of an exhibition dedicated to Bowie that was launched at London’s V&A Museum, Deadline reported. The sheet remained with the exhibition for five years during a worldwide tour from 2013 to 2018, according to the BBC.

According to the auction listing, the sheet was “given to the original owner personally by David Bowle at Trident Studio, with a few other pages of original lyrics, some of which didn’t survive.”

“They were needed so that the music publisher and management could prepare the lyric sheet, printed on the album’s inner record bag,” the listing states.

Bowie died of liver cancer on Jan. 10, 2016, in New York City. He was 69.

In 2022, Omega Auctions sold a page of Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for his 1972 song “Starman” for more than $200,000 (£165,000). That was the lead single from “The Rise and Fall Of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.”

Other items on the auction block for Tuesday include a lyric book owned by Oasis’ Noel Gallagher that features the song “Champagne Supernova,” the BBC reported.

A page containing handwritten lyrics by the late Jim Morrison of The Doors will also be sold, along with guitars, amps and musical scores from different musicians, according to the news outlet.

