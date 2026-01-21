David Beckham responds after son Brooklyn’s allegations

FILE PHOTO: Sir David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, attends the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Soccer superstar David Beckham has responded after his son’s allegations were leveled against his famous family.

USA Today called the response made by Beckham “cryptic.”

In a post on Instagram Stories, Brooklyn Beckham posted, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” Beckham wrote, according to ABC News.

He went on to say, “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

But on Tuesday, the elder Beckham told CNBC, that social media can allow people to make “mistakes.”

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” he said, according to USA Today. “The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous.”

He spoke about the good social media does, and how he uses it in his support of UNICEF, but then said: “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

