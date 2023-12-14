DA: Men who stole items from Kohl’s asked for lesser charges since items were ‘on sale’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were sentenced this month after they were convicted of stealing items valued over $2,000 from a Kohl’s store in Parker, Colorado.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Michael Green, 50, and Byron Bolden, 37, were sentenced this month after they were convicted of retail theft at a Kohl’s store in Parker. Green was sentenced to 15 months and is currently incarcerated on a separate conviction. Bolden was sentenced to 90 days with credit for time served as part of his 18 months of probation.

“Retail theft is not a victimless crime,” Deputy DA Sherri Giger said. “We’ve all seen news articles about the impact of rising retail theft, including stores forced into closing, as well as price increases passed along to paying customers to offset loss. Many stores no longer try to confront or stop retail thieves due to the risk of potential harm to employees and customers from thieves who may be armed.”

Officials said, according to KKTV, that the two men stole items from multiple Kohl’s stores. Kohl’s nicknamed the two the “KitchenAid Mixer Crew” because they stole KitchenAid appliances and other items.

Both men were identified from surveillance video at the stores, according to the news station. Green and Bolden pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys tried to suggest to a jury that the men should get a lesser charge because the items they stole were “on sale,” the DA’s office said.

“Just because an item is ‘on sale’ doesn’t mean it’s free to steal, and these defendants now get to think about this lesson in jail and prison,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “Retailers in our community are fed up with theft and my office will actively prosecute these offenders.”

Theft under $2,000 is a misdemeanor offense in Colorado, Between $2,000 and $5,000, it is a Class 6 felony. The value of the stolen items, the DA’s Office said was $2,094.98.