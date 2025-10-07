Cyndi Lauper to hit Vegas for first Sin City residency

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper FILE PHOTO: Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS — It’s not unusual for entertainers to do a stint in Las Vegas and now Cyndi Lauper is adding her name to the list of performers who will be holding residency in Sin City.

Read more trending news

The “True Colors” singer announced her first residency in “Cyn City” next spring.

She will do a series of concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 to May 2.

Ticket presale starts Oct. 8 with general sale starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

The five concerts come after she wrapped her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” Consequence said.

That tour had 68 shows around the world and finished on Labor Day weekend, KLAS reported.

Months before her residency, Lauper will be honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month.

0 of 44

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!