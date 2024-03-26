Customs officials find nearly 3,000 pounds of meth in shipment of carrots

Seized: Packages containing methamphetamine were found hidden under carrots at the California-Mexico border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

OTAY MESA, Calif., — A truck driver is in custody after he allegedly attempted to enter the United States from Mexico with nearly 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a large shipment of carrots, customs officials said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, customs agents at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in southern California near the Mexican border encountered the 44-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer at 11:48 a.m. PDT.

The truck’s manifest stated that the tractor-trailer was hauling carrots. The driver, who had a valid border crossing card, was referred for further examination by customs agents, according to the release.

The packaged carrots were unloaded onto a dock for inspection and discovered packages concealed beneath them, officials said. The hidden packages were tested and identified as containing methamphetamine.

Agents discovered 574 packages of methamphetamine weighing approximately 2,900 pounds, the news release stated. Officials estimated the street value of the narcotics “in the millions of dollars.”

The meth and the truck were seized, and the driver, who was not identified, was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security for further investigation, officials said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional work by our CBP officers,” Rosa E. Hernandez, port director for Otay Mesa Port of Entry, said in a statement. “While facilitating lawful trade and travel, our officers steadfastly combat the trafficking of dangerous drugs at our borders.”

