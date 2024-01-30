Customs officers seize $366K worth of cocaine at Texas-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Seized: Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated 14 packages of alleged cocaine on Friday. The estimated street value was more than $366,000. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Customs officer seized more than 27 pounds of alleged cocaine believed to be worth more than $366,000 at the Texas-Mexico border, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday, officers found the narcotics hidden within a 2018 Nissan at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas on Jan. 26.

Officials said a 50-year-old man, who is a U.S. citizen and lives in Brownsville, had crossed into the U.S. from Matamoros.

The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection by customs agents, according to the news release.

During the inspection, which was assisted by a canine unit, officers discovered 14 packages hidden inside the vehicle. The packages were removed and weighed 27.42 pounds of alleged cocaine, the release stated.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $366,183, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The driver was arrested and the agents seized the vehicle. They were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

“Our officers use multiple enforcement tools to conduct their inspections and their efforts led to this significant narcotics interception,” Michael B. Reyes, port director at the Brownsville Port of Entry, said in a statement.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!